Chamber hosts annual ball
The West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual Chamber Winter Ball Saturday, February 26 at Forward Conference Center. During the evening there were raffles and auctions for items donated by local businesses, musical entertainment from Ron Short, and food. The evening ended...
Showin’ snowmobiles
The Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club hosted its annual Vintage Show, Ride, and Open House Feb. 26 at the Frank Alley Memorial Park. Approximately 1000 people showed up for the event. About 329 vintage and antique sleds were on display and 95 of those sleds went...
RC chili cook-off
The City of Rose City and the DDA hosted the sixth annual bonfire and chili cook off Saturday, February 26 under the pavilion in Rose City Park. Community members and businesses were invited to submit their chili. Individuals won a $50 gift card for first...
Flags presented at West Branch City Council
West Branch— City council was presented with U.S flags from Made in the USA CEO Sean Gilbert and his family. Gilbert said he wanted to give local municipalities and organizations new flags and wants to promote patriotism in the city. He also said he wanted...
Bid for Jail accepted
The bond for Ogemaw County Correctional Facility was resold as confirmed by County Administrator Timothy Dolehanty at the board of commissioners meeting Feb. 24. “We received six bids on the jail bond and they ranged from 2.37 to 2.54 percent,” said Dolehanty. “The final bid...
Home security check program announced
Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert reported at the board of commissioners meeting Feb. 24 of the current and future happenings within his office. Gilbert began his report with an update on the progress of getting a deputy assigned to Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools as a resource...
Planning Commission moves forward with text amendments
The Planning Commission unanimously voted to move forward with its amendments to ordinances after a public hearing Wednesday, February 23. With the Planning Commission finalizing the changes, the amendments will go to the Board of Commissioners where the board will vote to accept the changes....
STING annual report released
2021 was a busy year for the Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group. The group released its annual report for 2021 including the goals of the group, activity, and significant cases. The goal of STING is to reduce the threat of overdoses and deaths in the...
Falcons take second at conference
The Falcon swim and dive team traveled to Saginaw Valley State University Friday, February 25 for the preliminary round of the Independent Swim Conference Meet. The preliminaries consist of individual events only and the top 16 swimmers and divers moved on to finals on Saturday,...
More wins for W-P wrestling
WHITTEMORE-PRESCOTT- nine girls on the wrestling travelled to Howell High School for individual regionals Feb. 20 while three boys from the team travelled to Charlevoix Feb. 19 for the boys individual regionals. Five out of the nine girls and two out of three boys will...
Falcon girls beat Gladwin
Ogemaw Heights girls’ varsity basketball team traveled to Gladwin Monday, February 28 where they won 45-39. The Falcons were down 23-12 at half time. Coach Amy LaFave said that Gladwin was playing aggressive defense and the Falcons weren’t taking good shots. After talking about half...
Three cardinals bowl in the top fifteen
The Whittemore-Prescott Area School girls’ and boys’ bowling went to regionals Feb. 25 and 26 and failed to place in team events however three bowlers placed in the top fifteen in the singles matches. “They had a lot of fun, and it was a good...
Falcon boys win Conference
The Ogemaw Heights boy’s bowling team played Charlton Heston Academy Saturday, February 19. The Falcons defeated Charlton 30 to 0 remain undefeated and earning the Conference Championship trophy for the fourth year in a row. Baker games were won 174 to 152 and 162 to...
March into reading
March is national reading month so I thought I would talk about the two series that actually had an impact on me as a child. A child who did not like reading. First you should know, my mom’s side of the family loves to read...
Taking the girl out Texas
As many know, I am a Texas girl born and raised and I will always be proud of my home state. Living in a different state is hard when I get a craving for Texas foods. Naturally, when a family member travels to Texas, I...
To believe or not to believe
I read a blog post recently that had made some optimistic predictions about 2022, ranging from the end of the Covid epidemic to the birth of the metaverse. Written by billionaire Bill Gates in December of last year, he spoke about how many people mistrust...
Sledding under the lights
ROSE CITY — Sledding conditions were good at Rose City Park Saturday, Feb 26. Rose City hosts sledding under the lights Saturdays, 6-9 p.m. through late February or early March, depending on snow conditions.
Winery moves to a vintage building
ROSE CITY — Tara and Matt Walsh were fans of Valley Mist wines before they ever thought about owning a winery. The couple, with Tara’s mother Gloria Neubecker, recently bought Valley Mist Winery from Brad Moore, who started the winery on Townline Road in Rose...
Ogemaw Heights FFA qualifies for state contest
Ogemaw Heights FFA hosted ten schools Wednesday, January 16 for the Region VI Leadership Contests. There were 11 contests, Ogemaw Heights competed in four of the contests. In the Agricultural Issues contest, a team of Tatum Neubecker, Cade Maeder, Elisabeth Bragg, Reanne Rau, Kirsten Neubecker,...
Charlie the emu
Ogemaw County has its own internet star with one-year-old emu Charlie, who lives on Mel Rabidue’s land. Rabidue and Leah Chrivia have created a Tik Tok account for Charlie where they upload videos of Charlie dancing around the arena, hanging out with the other animals,...
Meet State Police Post Commander Jeffery Short
First Lieutenant Jeffery Short started at the West Branch State Police Post 21 years ago. He stayed in West Branch for 11 years before he began moving around to other locations. He was in Houghton Lake, Bay City, before and after it merged with Tri-City,...
Edward Lee HallDied March 4, 2022
Edward Lee Hall, age 77, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1944, in Lupton, Michigan to Claude and Edna (Norton) Hall. He lived in Lupton his entire life. Lee served in the United States Army from 1965 to...
Revea Ann ElliottDied February 26, 2022
Revea Ann Elliott, age 59, of Prescott, Michigan, formerly of Harrison, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1962, in Inkster, Michigan to the late Leeroy and Barbara Jean (Vanameydr) Elliott. Revea met the love of her life,...
Raymond Alonzo SheltrownDied March 1, 2022
Raymond Alonzo Sheltrown, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home in Alger, Michigan with his family by his side. He was born on September 5, 1959, in Newport, Rhode Island to Jackson and Reva (Sumers) Sheltrown. Raymond lived in Alger...
Roberta “Bobbi” K. PercivalDied February 16, 2022
Roberta “Bobbi” K. Percival, age 74, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022. Bobbi was born on September 4, 1947, to the late Jack and Maxine Percival in Flint, Michigan and spent most of her life in the West...
Brian Thomas JonesDied February 24, 2022
Brian Thomas Jones, age 53, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Warsaw, Indiana. He lived in West Branch, Michigan his entire life. Brian was born on April 12, 1968, in West Branch to Gary and Arlene (Sheldon) Jones. He married...