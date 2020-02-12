Falcons take second at conference The Falcon swim and dive team traveled to Saginaw Valley State University Friday, February 25 for the preliminary round of the Independent Swim Conference Meet. The preliminaries consist of individual events only and the top 16 swimmers and divers moved on to finals on Saturday,...

More wins for W-P wrestling WHITTEMORE-PRESCOTT- nine girls on the wrestling travelled to Howell High School for individual regionals Feb. 20 while three boys from the team travelled to Charlevoix Feb. 19 for the boys individual regionals. Five out of the nine girls and two out of three boys will...

Falcon girls beat Gladwin Ogemaw Heights girls’ varsity basketball team traveled to Gladwin Monday, February 28 where they won 45-39. The Falcons were down 23-12 at half time. Coach Amy LaFave said that Gladwin was playing aggressive defense and the Falcons weren’t taking good shots. After talking about half...

Three cardinals bowl in the top fifteen The Whittemore-Prescott Area School girls’ and boys’ bowling went to regionals Feb. 25 and 26 and failed to place in team events however three bowlers placed in the top fifteen in the singles matches. “They had a lot of fun, and it was a good...